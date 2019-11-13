OTCF Celebrates Anniversary of WyoBraka Gives- Announces Date For Second Fundraising Campaign

Today marks the one year anniversary for the WyoBraka Gives fundraising effort, which raised $478,000 for 104 local non profits during its inaugural year.

Today, the Oregon Trail Community Foundation announces that their next event will be WyoBraska Gives 2020- which will run on May 5th. The Holliday Family of Companies will return as the title sponsor.

The overview of the event is picking one day for community members to donate to the dozens of non-profits in our area during a hyper-focused, 24 hour time frame.

OTCF Executive Director Cathy McDaniel says that by moving the date from November to May, they are able to better accommodate some of the organizations and create more opportunities to work with area booster clubs.

WyoBraska Gives Event Coordinator Becky Horne says that nonprofit registration will begin in January for new 501(c)3 organizations. Those who have already participated will be able to access their profiles without the need to re-register.

Horne says they will be celebrating the kickoff with the Treasure Hunt in March for a chance to win $1,000, and adds that she can’t wait to see how much the community gives in 2020.

For information and updates, check out Oregon Trail Community Foundation on Facebook.