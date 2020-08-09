class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477848 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

OTCF Helps Bridgeport Library with Grant

BY Media Release | August 9, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
OTCF Helps Bridgeport Library with Grant

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation awarded a grant in the amount of $2,500 to the Friends of the Bridgeport Public Library, towards the purchase of a Laser cutter for the technology studio.

With this addition and advanced technology, the Bridgeport library will be able to assist the public with maker camps, community projects, and the publics individual interest and ability to grow in the technical world.

The new laser cutter is designed to use a wide range of materials to engrave, etch, and cut out with a software program to design, and the laser machine to complete the work.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: