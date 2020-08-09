OTCF Helps Bridgeport Library with Grant

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation awarded a grant in the amount of $2,500 to the Friends of the Bridgeport Public Library, towards the purchase of a Laser cutter for the technology studio.

With this addition and advanced technology, the Bridgeport library will be able to assist the public with maker camps, community projects, and the public‘s individual interest and ability to grow in the technical world.

The new laser cutter is designed to use a wide range of materials to engrave, etch, and cut out with a software program to design, and the laser machine to complete the work.