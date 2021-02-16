OTCF, Holliday Family of Companies Announce WyoBraska Gives 2021

The registration period for non-profits to take part in this year’s WyoBraska Gives is now open and will run through April 15th.

The day of giving online event will take place May 4, coordinated by the Oregon Trail Community Foundation and the Holliday Family of Companies, after having been postponed last year due to the virus pandemic.

OTCF Executive Director Cathy McDaniel believes it is a more personal thing this year, because most non profits have already gone through this once.

She says they already know the logistics of how to get going and get signed up so this time it’s really about telling their story. “Maybe how they used the donations last time we did the give, or what their dreams are, what they want to achieve,” said McDaniel. “I feel like it’s a just a little more relaxed, because they know what to expect, and they can really spend that time and energy telling their story and making it personal. They’ve all struggled this year, we’ve all struggled but the non-profits, certainly so.”

New this year will be the option for donors to pledge time instead of, or in addition to, money for their favorite causes, and the fundraising day will include an auction and a special treasure hunt with details to be announced shortly before it begins.

Organizations seeking to be among those eligible for donations, and individuals or businesses seeking to sponsor the effort, can get more details at OTCF.org.