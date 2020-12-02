OTCF an Option for Those Who May Have Missed Giving Tuesday

While Giving Tuesday has come and gone, you still have the opportunity to help your favorite charity or cause by making a single stop on the internet.

Cathy McDaniel with the Oregon Trail Community Foundation says with a visit to their website, you can find a way to very easily help those of lesser means or who may find themselves needing a little assistance during the holidays and the pandemic.

“We’ve got about 70 funds here at OTCF, and they’re all non-profits in our communities. Certainly we don’t have every non-profit in town, and you can always go to their websites as well,” said McDaniel, “On our website it’s pretty easy, you just click on that, and each one of them has a button ‘Donate Here’. It goes through PayPal to us, comes to us and we put it in their fund.”

A few new additions to the funds overseen or assisted by OTCF include Firefighter Ministry and the Reunited in Heaven memorial planned for Gering’s Gentry Park.

This year’s WyoBraska Gives event originally set for May was cancelled due to the pandemic, and McDaniel says the Foundation is hoping to reset the one-day fundraising event for next May.