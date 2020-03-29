OTCF Starts COVID19-Related Food Insecurity Fund

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) is providing a fund for those who wish to donate toward the Covid 19 crisis in our community.

The OTCF will make a grant to establish this fund, and welcomes other donations for those who are interested in helping those working on the frontlines.

This effort will initially provide funding to local restaurants that are addressing food insecurity, especially for youth and older adults. These establishments have been preparing and serving food since the disaster first began to unfold in our community. Donations will pay the food distributors and/or grocery stores directly, so these efforts can continue doing what they are already doing, and not be burdened with fundraising.

This fund will remain nimble, and will evolve to meet the greatest unmet needs of the community as they unfold, and donations grow proportionately.

If you would like to donate, you may do so here. You may also mail donations to: OTCF / Covid 19 Food Fund / PO Box 1344, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.