OTD Board Discusses 99th Annual Celebration Scenarios

The Oregon Trail Days Board of Directors met this week in special meetings and with the City of Gering to discuss the Oregon Trail Days Celebration in July; gathering information to make the best possible decisions for the 99th Annual Celebration events and the community.

“The Oregon Trail Days Board is considering scenarios for the 2020 Celebration that comply with current and anticipated Governor’s Directed Health measures for later this summer. Our goal is to orchestrate an Oregon Trail Days event that all who attend can enjoy the Oregon Trail experiences of Nebraska’s oldest continuous celebration all while keeping visitors, organizers and volunteers safe during the new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic”, stated Tracey Bentley, Oregon Trail Days Chairman.

Understanding that the 2020 Oregon Trail Celebration will definitely look different this year; the Oregon Trail Days Board will soon have a direction for this year’s celebration and will announce plans when they are finalized.