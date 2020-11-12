Over $43K Raised for Festival of Hope Through Annual Bra Auction

The 8th Annual SaveARack at Backaracks was held on October 28th with a new twist this year, just a limited amount of corporate tables to the event this year, and a thanks to Kraupies Real Estate and Auctioneers there was an opportunity for online bidding with bidding actually starting before the event was held.

Eight years ago, former KNEB sales representative, Steve Flower brought the idea to Backaracks, as he had hosted an event in Wyoming, and he continues to be the auctioneer for the event. The combination of bras and other related breast cancer awareness items this year was 59, down about 30 entries from previous years.

There were several bras and items made in memory of close members of the Backaracks family, this year, and a gun raffle was held in memory of former Backaracks part-owner, Tommy Watson from Morrill who lost his own battle with colon cancer.

Another bra was made in honor, of Bridgeport football player, Josh Warren, whose mom, Dallas also works at Backaracks.

Rural Radio Promotions Director Kendra Feather said as the bidding began, Kristen Kraupie, was giving them updates of where the bids were coming in from including Washington state and Maryland. Each bra or item for auction has a name and most have a little story to go with them, if they are in honor of someone, or just a reminder of Breast Cancer Awareness month, they are made by individuals, businesses or just sometimes friends who get together and create a bra. The business traveling trophy was presented to Watson Welding this year, for their bra cut out creation, that had the saying, “Those we love never really leave us, there are some things that death cannot take.”

The total tally with the online bidding, live bids, corporate tables was $38,240, and another $5,495 for the memorial gun raffle, for a total of $43,735, and Kraupies Real Estate and Auctioneers donated back all of their expenses and credit card charges, and with this year’s total that brings the eight year total to $338,735. Scottsbluff Screenprinting also designed the shirts for the event, and donated another $188 dollar to the Festival of Hope. Backaracks owners, Terry Lyle and Rachel Sams really wanted to figure out a way to continue the event this year, especially with Festival of Hope not being able to hold their annual fundraising event. The closed early the day of the event, and had a much smaller crowd with just the corporate tables, the event raised $10,000 more than 2019’s total.

In addition BE Farms will be donating $1267 to festival of hope this year from the 2nd annual Growing for Hope” event and 50% of the pink pumpkin crop sales.

Pink Pumpkins have a special place in Billy Estes’ heart and mind, he grows them in honor of his grandmother who passed away from cancer in 2012, and his mother is a breast cancer survivor. Estes is not alone in his quest to brighten up the fall fruit for a cause. Another 10 or so farmers in Nebraska have bought the seeds, dubbed “porcelain doll”, to make their crops blush. While this initiative has a very deliberate goal, the seed was actually discovered by accident. A Colorado farmer spotted the light pink hue several years ago and spent five years cultivating it to become what it is today.

Over 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Growing seasons with the help of our Community, the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm has been able to donate $3,979 thru Pink Pumpkin sales to Festival of Hope.

The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm will be back “Growing for Hope” in 2021 with Pink Pumpkins for Festival of Hope, and Estes invites the community to visit next season.

The Festival of Hope is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help cancer patients who live in Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming with non-medical expenses as they relate to their cancer care and treatment.