Overdue Pair Tubing on North Platte River Prompts Search by Authorities

An overdue grandfather and grandson tubing on the North Platte River drew a large response by emergency personnel Sunday night.

According to a release by Sheriff Mark Overman, at 8:06 p.m. the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center received a call regarding the two individuals that were missing. Deputies made an immediate request for the Regional West AirLink helicopter to assist, and AirLink launched soon after that.

The Sheriff’s Office initiated plans for a search, with a mobile command post at Riverview Golf Course, and requested an “all call” of all county fire departments and the CERT team. Emergency management sent an alert to all residents along both sides of the North Platte River from Mitchell to the 20th Street bridge, asking landowners to check their property and advising them to expect to see emergency personnel.

Scottsbluff and Gering Police, Nebraska Game and Parks officers, Nebraska State Patrol personnel, and Park Rangers from Scotts Bluff National Monument were also notified.

At 9:22 p.m., family members that were present at the command post notified Deputies that they had just received a call from the 72 year old male that they had found a ride home and were safe.