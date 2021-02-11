Owners Reminded to Protect Pets from Bitterly Cold Temperatures

With the bitter temperatures hitting our area this week, pet owners are being reminded of the importance of provide for their animals’ needs, which are heightened when it gets this frigid.

Steve Morgheim with Skipper’s Cupboard says there are a variety of steps you should take to make sure outdoor pets are properly cared for, starting providing shelter to get them out of the elements.

“Try to keep them out of the wind, and recognize that animals, especially their paws and noses, are just as susceptible to frostbite as people are,” said Morgheim. “They need to keep water out for them, and keep them fed. They need that energy internally to keep themselves warm.”

Morgheim says his organization does have a limited number of shelters available for those who may need one, as well as other supplies such as blankets, bowls and other items. You can reach out to Skipper’s Cupboard by calling 672-5015.

He says extra precaution should be taken with regard to automotive fluids such as anti-freeze, as spilled product is attractive to pets but can be fatal.

Authorities are also reminding residents that communities have ordinances requiring domesticated animals must be provided shelter to help them combat the elements.