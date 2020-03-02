Panhandle Area Schools Reviewing Infectious Disease Preparedness Plans

The Panhandle Public Health District is taking part in meetings with school districts from throughout the region this week to review their plans for dealing with infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus.

PPHD Director Kim Engel says members of their staff will be present Tuesday as officials with the Scottsbluff School District meet with representatives of the City of Scottsbluff, ESU #13 and other community representatives to go over that district’s Infectious Disease Preparedness Plan.

In a news release, SBPS officials say they’ll go over preventative and responsive priorities, including the monitoring of absences and mitigating the spread of disease, implementation of

remote teaching and learning, continuity of business services, and communications practices.

A letter sent out to parents by the Scottsbluff district says with ongoing cases and concerns regarding COVID-19 ramping up in our country and around the world, an increasing responsibility has been placed on schools to establish plans for both preparation and response.

Engel says additional meetings will take place with officials from other schools from throughout the PPHD’s 12-county service area, with another such gathering planned for Wednesday.