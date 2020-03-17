Panhandle Area Schools Working on Meal Services for Students

School districts in the Panhandle are beginning their efforts to provide meals on the go for students following the closure of facilities in light of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

Gering Public Schools is expected to announce their plans for student meals soon, while at Scottsbluff Public Schools, distribution of “grab and go” meal packs for children in the District begins Wednesday, March 18th. These will be individually packaged breakfasts and lunches that can be heated as well as milk, and families will receive multiple days worth of meals for all children 18 years or younger in the household.

Families will be asked to have one household member pick up for the children in their family. You will not be permitted to pick up meals for other families.

Pickup locations will be based on the school that your OLDEST CHILD attends. If your oldest child attends Roosevelt, Longfellow, Lake Minatare or Roosevelt Preschool your pickup location is:

Roosevelt Elementary – Pickup at the Gym

Monday and Wednesday

7:30am – 9:30 am

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

For families whose oldest child attends Bluffs Middle School, Lincoln Heights, Scottsbluff High School, Westmoor, ReConnect, CHOICES, Bear Cub Preschool Stadium Location, Lifelinks, ESU Meridian your pickup location is:

Bluffs Middle School – Pickup at the West Gym/Cafetorium Entry

Tuesday and Thursday

7:30am – 9:30 am

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm