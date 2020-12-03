Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment Center Opens in Terrytown

Educational Service Unit 13 (ESU 13) recently opened the doors of its new Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment Center, located at the Carpenter Center, 116 Terry Boulevard, Gering, NE.

ESU 13, with funding from Sherwood Foundation Grant, completed construction of the Day Treatment center in August 2020. On Nov. 5, ESU 13 received notice that it was awarded a $5,500 grant from the Snow-Redfern Foundation, which will be utilized to enhance the therapy rooms at Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment.

ESU 13 Director of Psychological and Behavioral Health, Dr. Katherine Carrizales, applied for the grant earlier this summer. “This funding allows us to fully equip our Art, Sand Tray and Play Therapy rooms, as well as purchase individualized supplies for specific student treatment needs,” says Dr. Carrizales. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Snow-Redfern Foundation and eager for our youth to experience the benefit of these treatment modalities.”

Panhandle Beginnings serves as a therapeutic treatment and educational setting, providing youth with an individualized, educational and therapeutic environment that supports social-emotional awareness and promotes personal growth in a safe, healing environment. The ESU 13 pilot initiative was built to fill the gap in day treatment facilities available to youth with significant behavioral health concerns in the 11 counties forming the western Nebraska panhandle. Specific services provided through the facility include Day Treatment, Day School, and Intensive Outpatient Program services.

In its first year, Panhandle Beginnings will serve students grades 5-8, with hopes of eventually expanding the program to students as young as kindergarten, up to 21 years of age. Students referred for treatment will be determined appropriate for enrollment based on a comprehensive intake process implemented by the Day Treatment facility multidisciplinary team. Youth will have or be eligible to be diagnosed with intensive emotional and behavioral conditions adversely impacting the student’s daily living skills and ability to successfully participate in school – academically, behaviorally and socially.

ESU 13 will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House in celebration of the new program at a future date. For more information regarding ESU 13 and the range of services offered, visit the full website.