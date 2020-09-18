Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment/Day School Nears Start

A program to help students with mental health needs is nearly ready to move forward this Fall.

The Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment/Day School, designed specifically for students having mental health issues and challenges, is expected to welcome it’s first students next month.

Educational Service Unit 13 Administrator Andrew Dick told KNEB News they are pleased with the progress they’ve made in being able to open the facility, which will be located in the Carpenter Center in Terrytown.

Dick says even amidst COVID-19, the team at ESU #13 have been able to make great strides, and stay on schedule to start the program this Fall. In fact, he says they are a couple weeks ahead of schedule, and are looking to welcome Panhandle Beginning’s first Day Treatment students on Monday, October 19th.

Dick says the program will be different than anything else offered in our area, with the nearest facility of similar nature being 300 miles away.

He says not only will students have the academic component they would get in a normal school setting, but will also have needed rehabilitation, counseling and mental health support they need.

Dick says the referral process for the program will go through the 13 participating school districts, so parents who believe their child may benefit from the program should visit with their local school district.