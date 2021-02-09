Panhandle Coop Donation Boosts United Way

Panhandle COOP recently presented a very generous $5,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska (UWWN).

The donation is a corporate donation and includes a match of the COOP employee’s payroll deduction giving to United Way of Western Nebraska in all of the chapter’s service areas.

UWWN is currently funding 29 local programs serving families struggling to meet basic needs in the communities they serve in Scotts Bluff, Morrill, Cheyenne, Banner, Goshen, Box Butte and Dawes Counties.

$4,000 will stay in the Scotts Bluff service area campaign, and $1,000 will go to the Box Butte and Dawes Counties service area campaign.

United Way of Western Nebraska Executive Director Steph Black says these dollars will have a huge impact in helping fund programs, as well as provide more opportunities for United Way to carry out community impact projects like fighting food insecurity and homelessness in their service areas.