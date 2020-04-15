Panhandle Communities Begin Declaring Snow Emergencies

Due to predicted weather conditions, the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 8:00 PM, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Persons living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly.

Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.

CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF

South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland

Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27 th Street

5 th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

21 st Avenue from 7 th Street to Highway 26

27 th Street from west city limits to 21 st Avenue

20 th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21 st Avenue

East Overland from Broadway to 21 st Avenue

West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

Highway 26 from 21 st Avenue to Avenue I

CITY OF GERING

10 th Street from J Street to U Street

10 th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the

North Platte River bridge

M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to the

Highway 71 bypass

21 st Avenue from M Street/Old Oregon Trail north to the North

Platte River bridge

Lockwood Road from M Street/Old Oregon Trail south to the

Highway 71 bypass

Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10 th Street

U Street from 7 th Street east to 21 st Avenue

S Street from 10 th Street to 7 th Street

7 th Street from M Street to Country Club Road

Country Club Road from 10 th Street to 7 th Street

*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

10 th Street from K Street to S Street

M Street from 9 th Street to 14 th Street

CITY OF TERRYTOWN

Terry Boulevard from 10 th Street to Stable Club Road

Stable Club Road from Five Rocks Road to 10 th Street

The local police departments will be assisting the street departments if vehicles are not removed from the designated snow routes.

VILLAGE OF MORRILL

The Chairman of the Morrill Board of Trustee’s has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Removing vehicles from the streets helps with the snow removal.

Those people living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. With the threat of a snowstorm remember the emergency snow routes and remove your vehicles from the streets so we can remove snow. Reminder, you are not allowed to shovel snow from your sidewalks or driveway into any streets. Thank you for your cooperation.

Emergency snow routes include:

Nebraska Highway 26 within the corporate limits of the Village

Center Avenue from Railroad Street to Charles Street

Charles Street from Center Avenue to Jefferson Avenue

Madison Avenue from Charles Avenue to Hamilton Street

Hamilton Street from Center Avenue to Madison Avenue

Jirdon Avenue from Hamilton Street to McKinley Street

Hamilton Street from Jirdon Avenue to Walsh Avenue

County Road from Nebraska Highway 26 to Charles Street

Jirdon Avenue from Nebraska Highway 26 to McKinley Street

Howard Avenue from Nebraska Highway 26 to Hamilton Street

Hamilton Street from Howard Avenue to County Road

McKinley Street from Jefferson Avenue to Jirdon Avenue

Charles Street from Jefferson Avenue to Center Avenue

We are also asking all side streets to have your vehicles moved, if possible, so we can remove as much snow as possible. If you have an emergency please contact 911 or to report outages after Village business hours call the Communication Center at 308-436-6666.