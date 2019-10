Panhandle COOP’s Scottsbluff Main Street Market and Wine and Spirits presented a $1,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska.

The donation was from the proceeds of the Oktoberfest wine, beer and German food tasting they hosted October 4 th to benefit United Way.

Panhandle COOP is a United Way Pacesetter Business partner that supports United Way’s community impact work and helps raise

money for United Way throughout the year.