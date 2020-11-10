Panhandle COVID Death Toll Rises to 21

Four Scotts Bluff County COVID-related deaths are being reported by public health authorities.

Unified Command says three women, one in her 40s, one in her 50s, and one in her 90s, and one man in his 80s have recently passed away. This brings the total COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle to 21.

“We express our sincerest condolences to their family and friends, we must remain diligent with increased precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members,” shared Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director.

Please continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID. Wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well. Please practice these safety tips out of an abundance of kindness and humility for others.