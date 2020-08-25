Panhandle COVID Risk Dial Higher but Remains in Moderate Range

Officials with Panhandle COVID Unified Command say the region’s virus risk indicator rise slightly but remained in the moderate category for the current week.

18 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle were confirmed during Monday’s briefing, bringing active cases to 94, total positives since early March to 585 and the cumulative positivity rate to 5.4%. Total recoveries stand at 485 with 94 active cases, 5 of those currently hospitalized and deaths remained at 6.

Tabi Prochaska of PPHD said factors keeping the region in the moderate risk category instead of moving to high risk include the wide availability of testing, and ability to complete contact tracing in 24 hours.

However, the process has not been without challenges, as Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director Paulette Schnell said there have been instances where some who may have tested positive have resisted identifying close contacts.

Beginning next week, Panhandle Unified Command will be updating their communications to the following:

Afternoon briefings will be held on Mondays and Thursdays @ 2pm beginning Monday, August 31. Registration is available on our website at www.pphd.org.

News releases with case reports will also be aligned with briefings on Mondays and Thursdays. Additional news releases will be issued as needed.

The risk dial will be updated and discussed on the Monday briefing each week.

The dashboard will remain being updated weekdays @430pm.

New case information:

Children 19 and under: 2 County Cases Exposure Type Box Butte 1 Community Spread Dawes 1 Close Contact Adults: 16 County Cases Exposure Type Box Butte 1 Community Spread Dawes 2 Community Spread Morrill 1 Close Contact Scotts Bluff 10 Close Contact Scotts Bluff 2 Community Spread

Unified Command confirms four more recoveries in the Panhandle: