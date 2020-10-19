Panhandle COVID Spread Risk Rises Further Into High Category

The overall Panhandle risk dial moved further into orange on the weekly Monday update equating to high risk of COVID spread.

Additional Panhandle Counties also moved into orange, while three, Banner, Garden, and Grant, remain in yellow equating to moderate risk for COVID spread.

Unified Command confirms 160 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Thursday, October 15. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.

Children 19 and under: 27 County Cases Exposure Type Box Butte 3 Close Contact Box Butte 7 Community Spread Box Butte 1 Unknown Cheyenne 2 Close Contact Cheyenne 1 Community Spread Dawes 1 Close Contact Dawes 1 Community Spread Scotts Bluff 3 Close Contact Scotts Bluff 3 Community Spread Sheridan 2 Close Contact Sheridan 1 Community Spread Sheridan 2 Unknown

Adults: 133 County Cases Exposure Type Box Butte 4 Close Contact Box Butte 13 Community Spread Box Butte 2 Unknown Cheyenne 1 Close Contact Cheyenne 6 Community Spread Dawes 2 Close Contact Dawes 9 Community Spread Dawes 1 Travel Dawes 2 Unknown Deuel 2 Close Contact Garden 1 Close Contact Garden 4 Community Spread Grant 1 Close Contact Kimball 1 Close Contact Kimball 4 Community Spread Morrill 3 Close Contact Morrill 2 Community Spread Scotts Bluff 18 Close Contact Scotts Bluff 29 Community Spread Scotts Bluff 9 Unknown Sheridan 6 Close Contact Sheridan 9 Community Spread Sheridan 3 Unknown Sioux 1 Close Contact

Unified Command confirms 59 more recoveries in the Panhandle.

Recovered: 59 County Total Box Butte 15 Cheyenne 7 Dawes 15 Deuel 1 Garden 1 Kimball 3 Morrill 1 Sheridan 14 Sioux 2

The Governor’s Directed Health Measure will take effect on Wednesday, October 21 in an effort to preserve hospital capacity and slow the spread of COVID. This measure will remain enacted through November. The full details can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/y3al3afa.

Elective Procedures/Surgeries In order to continue elective procedures, hospitals must maintain at least 10% of their staffed general and ICU beds as reserve capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. Hospitals must continue to accept and treat COVID-19 patients and must not transfer COVID-19 patients to create capacity for elective procedures.

Bars & Restaurants Patrons will be required to be seated while on premise unless they are placing an order, using the restroom, or playing games. 100% of rated occupancy continues. Maximum of eight (8) individuals in a party (groups larger than eight (8) will need to split into multiple tables).

Gatherings INDOOR Gatherings will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000). OUTDOOR Gatherings will remain at 100% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000). Gatherings include but are not limited to Indoor or Outdoor Arenas, Indoor or Outdoor Auctions, Stadiums, Tracks, Fairgrounds, Festivals, Zoos, Auditoriums, Large Event Conference Rooms, Meeting Halls, Indoor Theaters, Libraries, Swimming Pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. Groups shall be no larger than eight (8) individuals. Plans for reopening or expanding to new capacity limits must be submitted to the local health departments and approved for all indoor and outdoor locations/venues that hold 500 or more individuals (1,000 or more in counties over 500,000 population) before reopening is permitted. The reopening plan must contain planned number of guests, how the location will meet social distancing guidelines, and sanitation guidelines.

Wedding & Funeral Reception Venues Maximum of eight (8) individuals in a party (groups larger than eight (8) will need to split into multiple tables). 100% of rated occupancy continues. Limited dances or other social events requiring guests to gather outside of their respective tables in guidance.



Here’s what you can do to stay safe and stop the spread of COVID:

Crowded Places: Avoid gathering in groups where you can’t maintain 6-feet distance from others. Close Contact: Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance when you’re with people you don’t live with. Confined Spaces: Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project would like to remind people to reach out for help during this stressful time, you are not alone. Free and confidential support is provided at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline: 800-464-0258, National Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990, or Nebraska Family Helpline: 888-866-8660. A full brochure can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/y5bf8met.

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377: Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 9-10am Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park) Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions. Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff : Mondays & Fridays, Noon-4pm; Wednesdays, 2-6pm Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am

Community Action Health Center in Gering : Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc

: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $105.

: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport : Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.

: Daily Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-October 19, 2020