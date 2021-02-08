Panhandle COVID Vaccination Registration Moves to State System

Effective immediately, the Panhandle vaccine registration system is transitioning to the state system. We are encouraging all Panhandle residents over the age of 18 that have not registered yet to please do so now at: vaccinate.ne.gov .

If you have registered up until this point, rest assured, you are on the list and do not need to register again. If you need help registering, call either of these numbers: 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. The Spanish version will be coming soon.

This is also accessible at www.pphd.org. Registration is simple and takes less than a couple of minutes.

COVID vaccinations are also available at the Scottsbluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) for veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care system . Vaccinations are by appointment only, no walk-ins. Call 308-225-5330 for appointment scheduling.

If you have had COVID, you are still encouraged to get the vaccine once you no longer have symptoms and achieved recovery status. If you received the monoclonal antibody treatment, it is recommended to get the vaccine no sooner than 90 days after treatment.

As of today, 7,090 or 8.1% of Panhandle residents have received the COVID vaccine. Health care personnel, long-term care, and those 65 and older are currently being vaccinated. This will take several more weeks. People who have received both COVID vaccine doses, will not be required to quarantine due to close contact.

If you have received your first dose and have not heard when you will receive your second dose, don’t panic, you will be contacted by the vaccine provider that administered your first dose.

Five additional deaths are being announced as follows, bringing the total deaths to 180:

Deuel County male in his 70s

Kimball County female in her 90s

Scotts Bluff County male in his 80s

Two Sheridan County males: one in his 70s & one in his 80s

“We share peace and comfort with the friends and loved ones in the loss of our fellow Panhandle residents,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Unified Command confirms 118 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, February 1. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.

All Ages: 118 County Cases Banner 0 Box Butte 7 Cheyenne 14 Dawes 25 Deuel 2 Garden 3 Grant 1 Kimball 23 Morrill 6 Scotts Bluff 30 Sheridan 7 Sioux 0

Exposure Type Community 58% Close Contact 37% Travel 0% Under Investigation 5%

March 2, 2020-February 8, 2021

Total Tests Conducted: 33,765

Positive: 8,486

Last 14 days (active) cases: 219

Last week’s cases: 123

Last week’s positivity rate: 24.9%

Deaths: 180

Active Hospitalizations: 14

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 525

Doubling time (November 11, 2020-February 8, 2021): 90 days

Avoid the Three Cs:

Avoid Crowded Places – Avoid gathering in groups where you cannot maintain 6-feet of distance from others Avoid Close Contact – Wear a mask over your nose and mouth or maintain 6-feet distance when you are spending more than 15 total minutes with people you don’t live with Avoid Confined Spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation



Current COVID testing access can be found at www.pphd.org.