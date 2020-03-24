Panhandle Financial Institutions Assisting Those Impacted by Virus Pandemic

Banking interests in the Panhandle are taking steps to provide relief to those going through financial stress as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Platte Valley Companies and First State Bank are among those breaks on loan payments, and in some cases, short-term loans to businesses and consumers alike.

Both institutions are offering 90-day payment extensions or deferrals on consumer auto, HELOC and other loans, escrow-only payments on mortgages and payment extensions on business or agricultural lines for the same time frame.

In addition, PVC is suspending mortgage foreclosures and vehicle repossessions for 90 days, and is offering a special-rate one-month income replacement loan.

Fees for many of the programs are being waived or greatly reduced.

Many other area financial institutions are offering similar assistance programs.