Panhandle Humane Society at “Cat”pacity; Offering $14 Off Cat Adoptions

It’s a full house at the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff, and in an effort to open up kennel space, PHS is offering a sale on all cats they have available for adoption.

From now until Saturday, $14 will be taken off the regular adoption price, which is $75 for kittens, $50 for regular cats, and $25 for senior cats aged 8 and up.

The Panhandle Humane Society is also hosting the “Furrever Be My Always Adoption Event” this Saturday at Monument Mall from 1 to 4 p.m. Both dogs and cats will be on hand, and potential adopters can meet these prospective pets outside of the kennel environment.