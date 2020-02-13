class="post-template-default single single-post postid-440210 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Panhandle Humane Society at “Cat”pacity; Offering $14 Off Cat Adoptions

BY Ryan Murphy | February 13, 2020
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

It’s a full house at the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff, and in an effort to open up kennel space, PHS is offering a sale on all cats they have available for adoption.

From now until Saturday, $14 will be taken off the regular adoption price, which is $75 for kittens, $50 for regular cats, and $25 for senior cats aged 8 and up.

The Panhandle Humane Society is also hosting the “Furrever Be My Always Adoption Event” this Saturday at Monument Mall from 1 to 4 p.m. Both dogs and cats will be on hand, and potential adopters can meet these prospective pets outside of the kennel environment.

