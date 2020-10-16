Panhandle Humane Society Hosting ‘Pets at the Patch’ Sunday

The Panhandle Humane Society is taking a handful of the dogs and cats they have available for adoption on a little field trip this weekend.

Executive Director Amy Bartholomew says PHS will be hosting “Pets at the Patch” at the Adams Family Pumpkin Patch in Scottsbluff for a four hour long adoption event.

“Hopefully it will be a good turnout and we’ll get people that normally don’t like to come into the shelter or are just at the patch for other reasons,” says Bartholomew. “So we’re hoping for a really good turnout and we appreciate the Adams family for inviting us out.”

Staff will be offering on site adoption at reduced rates, and the adoption event runs from noon until 4 on Sunday.