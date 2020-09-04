Panhandle Public Health District Prepares to Move to Phase 4 DHM Sept. 11

Panhandle Public Health District will be the fourth local health department to move to Phase 4 of the Directed Health Measures (DHMs). The health department covers 12 counties: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux. The new DHM will start on Sept. 11, 2020.

“Panhandle Public Health District continues to work closely with the public and partners to monitor and slow the spread of the virus in the health district. The transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4 of the DHMs does not mean the risk has decreased, in fact relaxing the measures may likely increase the risk, so it is even more important that individuals take on personal responsibility for reducing virus transmission.

“Practicing safety measures such as maintaining good social distancing, wearing a face covering when appropriate, washing hands frequently, and staying home when you are sick is everyone’s responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect your friends, family, and neighbors. This is critical for business continuity and for schools to remain open. We are all in this together, and we are grateful for everyone doing their part.

“We understand the need for our communities to continue to have relaxed measures, but please think of those people you meet every day who need your continued protection and vigilance. As we move into this new phase, your actions are more critical now than ever before. We all want to feel a sense of normalcy, but we must do it safely. Please continue to do these very simple acts out of kindness and humility for others,” said Kim Engel, Health Director.

Currently, 27 counties are in Phase 4 through Sept. 30 and 54 counties will remain in Phase 3 through Sept. 13.

More information on Phase 4 measures is available online at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx. Guidance associated with these next steps is posted at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx.