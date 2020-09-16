Panhandle Records 8th COVID-Related Death, 1st Grant Co. Case

The eighth COVID-related death in the Panhandle has been reported in Scotts Bluff County. A female in her 90s with underlying health conditions has passed away.

“We express our sincerest condolences to her family and must remain diligent with increased precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members,” shared Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director.

The first COVID case in Grant County has also been confirmed. A full report on all confirmed cases since last reporting on Monday will be available on the regularly scheduled Thursday 2pm briefing with Panhandle Unified Command. The Panhandle dashboard is updated weekdays by 430pm and is available at www.pphd.org.

Please continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID. Wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well. Please practice these safety tips out of an abundance of kindness and humility for others.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.