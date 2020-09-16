class="post-template-default single single-post postid-485626 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Panhandle Seeing Degraded Air Quality from Wildfire Smoke

BY Scott Miller | September 16, 2020
(Strang/KNEB/RRN)

The National Weather Service and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency are advising air quality in the Panhandle will be degraded into Thursday, as smoke moves in from wildfires in the West.

Officials from both agencies say heavy smoke will continue over
the region at least into the 10 o’clock hour Thursday morning.

View from Viaero Wireless Gering webcam, photo courtesy Viaero

They’re recommending the elderly, young children, and
individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical
exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time, and while those groups are most susceptible to health impacts, everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has issued an advisory saying the impact from air conditions in the Panhandle and western Nebraska will range from possible Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, possibly through Friday, with conditions expected to move back to the category with no health impacts by Saturday.

Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including
particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health
effects.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
