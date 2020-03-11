Panhandle Students Participate In Regional Science Fair

Students from around the panhandle participated in the 5th Annual Nebraska Panhandle AHEC/National Academy of Sciences/ESU13 Regional Science Fair at the Harms Technology Center in Scottsbluff Tuesday.

A total of 45 projects were judged on items including scientific method, communication skills and personal growth by a panel of judges including Susan Wilhelm, Suzanne Meyers, Tammie Gitschel, Chaley Jensen, Faith Mills, Jana Schwartz, and Loralei David.

The 58 participants were competing to earn a trip to Lincoln in April for the State NJAS competition.

Winners included:

National Junior Academy of Sciences Winners

High School 9-12 Grades

1st Place Alyson Holt Leyton High School “Ooblek”

2nd Place Kelsey Horton Alliance High School “Plant Pigment”

3rd Place Saphina Achi Alliance High School “Calcium Analysis”

Middle School 6-8 Grades

1st Place Rebecca Shy Garden County “Physical to Digital”

2nd Place Zaili Benish Leyton “Dissolving the Pain”

3rd Place Brooklyn Hoffman Chadron “The Effect of Organic garden Scraps on Chicken’s Egg Production”

4th Place Gurnoor Hayer Gering “Gel Electrophoresis”

5th Place Peyton Abbott/Trenton Rushman Leyton “Homemade Hydraulics”

6th Place Nolan Dueker Bayard “Optimum Planting Depth of Wheat”

Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center Winners

1st Place Peyton Abbott/Trenton Rushman Leyton “Homemade Hydraulics”

2nd Place Kyle Rote Garden County “Target Accuracy”

3rd Place Rebecca Shy Garden County “Physical to Digital”

People’s Choice Winners

Peyton Abbott/Trenton Rushman Leyton “Homemade Hydraulics”