Panhandle Unified Command: One New Death, Risk Dial Remains in Moderate Range

Regional Public Health officials say a Scotts Bluff County man is the region’s 7th person to pass away from a COVID-19 related condition.
County Health Department Director Paulette Schnell says the man was in his 80’s, and had an underlying health condition.
Panhandle Unified Command also says 26 new cases and 26 recoveries have taken place since last Friday, and the risk dial indicator moved slightly lower since a week ago, but remained in the yellow, or moderate risk, category.
Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:
- You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377:
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions.
- Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
- Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff: Mondays & Fridays, Noon-4pm; Wednesdays, 2-6pm
- Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
- Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc
- Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport: Daily
- Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
March 2-September 14, 2020
- Total Tests Conducted: 13,199
- Positive: 756
- Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.7%
- Recovered: 666
- Active Cases: 83
- Deaths: 7
- Active Hospitalizations: 6
- Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 76