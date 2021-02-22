Panhandle Vaccination Phasing, Registrations Aligning with State

The state has updated its vaccine timeline and the Panhandle continues to align with the phasing and calendar estimations. Anyone concerned with where they are at in phasing is asked to be patient and there will be significant communication released with each phasing shift.

“We are anxious to see how many more people will get their COVID vaccine this week with last week’s winter weather putting a damper on clinics and appointments. Thankfully, there are incredibly committed community vaccine providers working hard to get vaccines in arms,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

As of today, 9,373 or 14.3% of Panhandle adults have received the COVID vaccine. Health care personnel, long-term care, and those 65 and older are currently being vaccinated.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program includes three locations in the Panhandle: Alliance Community Pharmacy and Walmart in Chadron and Scottsbluff. All are using the coordinated Panhandle list. This is in addition to the current vaccine providers that have been offering COVID vaccines in the Panhandle. Current eligibility for the vaccine remains at health care personnel, long-term care, and individuals 65 and older.

All Panhandle residents over the age of 18 that have not registered, please do so now at vaccinate.ne.gov or www.pphd.org. Registration is simple and takes less than a couple of minutes. If you have already registered, rest assured, you are on the list and do not need to register again.

If you need help registering, call either of these numbers: 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. The Spanish version will be coming soon.

COVID vaccinations are also available at the Scottsbluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) for veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care system . Vaccinations are by appointment only, no walk-ins. Call 308-225-5330 for appointment scheduling.

People who are fully COVID vaccinated will not be required to quarantine due to close contact.

If you have had COVID, you are still encouraged to get the vaccine once you no longer have symptoms and after you have been released from isolation. If you received the monoclonal antibody treatment, it is recommended to get the vaccine no sooner than 90 days after treatment.

If you have received your first dose and have not heard when you will receive your second dose, don’t panic, you will be contacted by the vaccine provider that administered your first dose.

A Sheridan County female in her 80s and a Deuel County male in his 80s are the most recent COVID deaths bringing the Panhandle total to 182.

“We share peace and comfort with the friends and loved ones in the loss of our fellow Panhandle residents,” said Engel.

Unified Command confirms 95 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, February 15. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.

All Ages: 95 County Cases Banner 0 Box Butte 8 Cheyenne 7 Dawes 16 Deuel 2 Garden 1 Grant 2 Kimball 4 Morrill 8 Scotts Bluff 43 Sheridan 3 Sioux 1

Exposure Type Community 54% Close Contact 40% Travel 0% Under Investigation 6%

March 2, 2020-February 22, 2021