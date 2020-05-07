Panhandle Verizon Wireless Customers May Experience 911 Issues

Customers of Verizon Wireless goodcould experience some issues if they seek emergency assistance in the Panhandle.

Scotts Bluff County Communications Center Director Ray Richards says they were notified Thursday morning that Verizon Wireless had identified an issue that may affect listed services for 9-1-1 calls in the areas served by the Scotts Bluff County 9-1-1 Center.

Services affected listed are: no audio and no voice. This means the 911 dispatcher might hear the caller but the caller might not hear the 911 dispatcher.

Neighboring 911 Centers included in the notification are Morrill County, Dawes County, Cheyenne County, Kimball County and Box Butte County

Richard’s says Verizon did not provide an estimated time for the issues to be resolved.