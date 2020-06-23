Partial Ban Aimed at Fireworks Use Starts June 29 in Goshen County

The familiar pop of fireworks will be absent for the most part in Goshen County this coming Independence Day, as the Goshen County Fire Warden says a partial fire ban aimed at consumer fireworks use takes effect next Monday.

Bill Law tells KNEB News his hand was forced into an early ban by relentless winds that followed spring rains and cool temperatures. “We’ve had a lot of grass, a lot of growth, but suddenly now we don’t have grass, we have fuel,” says Law. “My biggest concern, and I’ve always tried to wait until after the 4th of July celebration in Goshen County to initiate any sort of fire ban, but this year I’m going to have to change that.”

Law made the request for approval of a partial ban last week to Goshen County Commissioners, and while the use of fireworks and explosives by the general public is expressly prohibited beginning June 29, towns and cities will be allowed to proceed with sponsored fireworks displays.

He tells us the ban also does not impact the use of campfires or fire rings, and while controlled burns are not yet prohibited, their use may not be advisable. Land owners are advised to monitor all available weather forecasts before setting fires, and to call the Torrington Dispatch Center at (307) 532-7001 to report controlled burns before the start and after the completion of any controlled burn.

Questions can be directed to the Goshen County Fire Warden’s Office at (307) 532-7952.