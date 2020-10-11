Pastor’s Pantry “Great Potato Giveaway”

A special distribution of fresh potatoes will be held at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Wednesday, October 14, from 4:30 to6:30 p.m.

“When Legacy of the Plains Museum called the church to offer a surplus of potatoes for our Pastor’s Pantry, we gladly said yes,” said Pastor Nona Hodder.

“Requests for food boxes at our Pastor’s Pantry have increased, and food scarcity seems to be on the rise, so we jumped at the opportunity to help distribute the potatoes to those in need. Praise God’s bountiful gifts for all people!”

Legacy of the Plains will provide approximately 2,000 pounds of potatoes from their annual potato crop planted as part of the Harvest Festival last month. The potatoes will be distributed on Wednesday, October 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 2102 Avenue A, Scottsbluff. Anyone who would like to receive potatoes is welcome to participate.

For more information about the Pastor’s Pantry or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), call 308-635-1023, visit the church website at www.fccscottsbluff.org or find us on Facebook: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).m