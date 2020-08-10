Pat Heath Selected as New Gering City Administrator

The Gering City Council voted 7-0 Monday night on a resolution naming Pat Heath as the next City Administrator.

Following contract negotiations anticipated to last approximately a month, the current City Public Works Director will start stepping into the role currently held by Lane Danielzuk.

Mayor Tony Kaufman said the candidate pool involved a wide range of talent, especially among the finalists, but Heath’s name to the top of the list. “You could probably ask all nine people the same question, and we’d all have a little bit different answer, but the reality is, he had the experience,” said Kaufman. “We were looking for someone who could come in and really have a seamless transition into our existing culture.”

Heath said he was anxious to be selected, and anxious to get started. “I think my 39 years experience in two different cities, in municipal government and the public works sector, gives me a good start to get into this position,”said Heath. “I think I have a good feel on how the city operates. We have a great administrative staff to work with, and that made the decision to even apply this position much easier.”

Danielzuk will remain in the post to help make a smooth transition until he steps down at the end of the year.