Patriot Day Pick-Up Event at Terry Lake Scheduled Friday

Friday is Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance to recognize those who were injured or died during the terrorist attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001.

The City of Terrytown and Conservation Nebraska will be hosting a community pick-up event at Terry’s Lake.

Northwest Nebraska Conservation Director Misty West told KNEB News the event is something anyone can do at their leisure Friday.

West says the event will be going on anywhere from dawn to dusk, and does ask that groups be limited to 8 people or less, and please practice social distancing and wear a mask if you are with 6′ of another group.

West says if you download the Google Play Litterati app, she has set up an event and the code is 799860. If you snap a picture while picking up the litter, she says it helps them track the amount of litter collected.

There will be a trailer available at Hascall Park to drop off your litter and West does ask that groups be limited to 8 people or less, and please practice social distancing and wear a mask if you are with 6′ of another group.

If you are interested in partnering or volunteering for this event or would like additional information, contact Misty West at mwest@neconserve.org or by phone at (308) 672-0101.