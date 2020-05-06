Patrons, Staff Happy as Some Panhandle Salons Resume Services with Restrictions

You couldn’t see them, but there were plenty of smiles covered by masks at hair salons in the Panhandle that decided to re-open for business Monday.

At Great Clips in Scottsbluff, patrons waiting their turn did so in their cars outside, with the doors locked to limit the numbers inside to 10 or less as part of the measures to protect against spreading COVID-19.

Manager Melissa Barth told KNEB News there were a lot of changes for everyone to get used to. “Everybody has to wear a mask before they enter the building, they get their temperature taken as they come in, they have to stay six feet apart, they have to wash their hands, and things are sanitized before they come in,” says Barth. “It’s a call-ahead thing now, before it wasn’t. You can check-in online and the waits (on the display) will seem a little crazy, but we’re going down the list and calling people in a soon as (other customers) get done.”

For now, payment must be with a credit or debit card as well.

Barth tells us despite all the hoops for everyone to jump though, customers were happy to be back. “They’ve missed us, they’ve been like ‘I don’t know how you aren’t essential workers, we need you to cut our hair,’ and I said ‘I know, I’m so sorry” she says, and as for the staff, they’ve been rock stars “They’ve been begging to come back to work, and everybody’s here. I haven’t had to hire anybody (new) and they’re doing great. They’re keeping up and everybody’s happy, (there’s) a lot of laughing today.”