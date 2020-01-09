Pay Raises to be Considered for Bridgeport Mayor, Council

An increase in pay for the Mayor and City Council members is on the agenda as the Bridgeport City Council meets Thursday night at the Prairie Winds Community Center.

Under the proposed ordinance, pay for the Mayor would increase from the current $1,800 a year to $6,000 a year after the 2022 election. Compensation for council members would increase in 2021 to $2,400, doubling the current rate.

Council President Dean Rahmig says the proposal is due in part to the lack of a city manager for the community. “The Mayor is now taking the role of a city administrator, kind of filling in right now,” says Rahmig. “It’s kind of being split between all of us, he’s (the Mayor) been delegating a lot of the stuff that has comes in and trying to have the council people deal with as much as we can.”

Rahmig also notes that one council member who has been serving for more than 20 years said compensation for the council hasn’t changed at all since he first took a seat on the panel.

The Bridgeport Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight.