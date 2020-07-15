Permanent Metal Screen Being Installed at Midwest Skyview Drive-In

After the Drive-Up Pop-Up tarp screen was damaged at the Legacy of the Plains Museum due to weather the last weekend in May, a decision was made to move forward to try and establish a more permanent screen once the storage containers were moved to the Skyview Drive-In.

Executive Director Billy Estes announced the new screen started going up on Monday, July 13 and work will continue through Wednesday the 15th. Pending no delays from the weather the NEW Screen will be ready for the screening of “Charlottes Web” on Wednesday, July 15 as part of the summer movie magic screening series.

Estes says the new screen surface would not be possible without many community businesses that have supported the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater. A Very Big thank you goes out to our generous donors to the screen project: Shane & Annette Aulick & StorAul, B&C Steel, Twin City Roofing.

Monetary donations are still being accepted to help support the installation of the cost of the screen at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In. Donations to be made by contacting Executive Director Billy Estes at the Midwest Theater at 632-4311 or by email at billy@midwesttheater.com

Estes says the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater is made possible with support from the Shane & Annette Aulick Family, StorAul, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, KNEB, R&C Crane Service, Scottsbluff Landscaping, DynaTech Electric, B& C Steel, Twin City Roofing, MC Schaff Companies, Gering Valley Plumbing & Heating, The Steel Grill/Weborg 21, City of Scottsbluff, Infinity Construction, Superior Construction, Sandberg Implement, Rusch General Contonstruction, VanPelt Fencing, H&H Ventures, Viaero Wireless, The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm, Ryans Welding, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Humanities Nebraska, National Endowment for the Humanities.