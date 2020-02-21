class="post-template-default single single-post postid-442270 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Peterson Explains Role in Legal Motion Against Efforts to Revive Equal Rights Amendment

BY Associated Press / Scott Miller | February 21, 2020
Doug Peterson has joined four other Republican attorneys general seeking to block an effort by three Democrat-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution.

The five states, Nebraska, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota, filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois.

The Nebraska Unicameral voted to ratify the ERA in 1972, soon after Congress first proposed it to the states, however, Nebraska lawmakers reconsidered the matter the following year and voted 31-17 to rescind its earlier ratification.

The Democrat-led state attorneys general argue that the 1982 deadline set by Congress was non-binding, and the initial ratification by Nebraska and the four other states should have been counted in favor of adoption of the amendment.

Peterson said in a statement his intervention in the federal lawsuit was aimed at protecting the Nebraska Legislature’s formal and legal vote rescinding their prior approval of the ERA.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
