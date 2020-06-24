Peterson Signs Letter Asking Top Nat’l Politicians to Support Law Enforcement

Nebraska’s top law enforcement officer has joined 16 other state Attorneys General in signing a letter to the President and top House and Senate leaders, asking them to support local law enforcement and reject efforts of the ‘defund police’ movement.

In a statement about the letter, Attorney General Doug Peterson says the tragic murder of George Floyd has renewed public dialogue on race relations, with Nebraska law enforcement taking proactive steps in advancing the dialogue in the communities they serve.

Peterson says he and a vast majority of Nebraskans support those efforts, but attempts to eliminate law enforcement funding in any manner is absolutely the wrong proposal, and only detracts from community discussions.

He says the moment should serve as a chance to overcome division and heal communities under the rule of law.

The letter authored out the Georgia AG’s office was also signed by Attorneys General from Kansas, North and South Dakota.