Phase One Trade Deal Signed

Today, Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) Board of Directors Chairman Rod Wells of GROWMARK attended the signing of the much-anticipated Phase One trade agreement between the United States and China. ARA President and CEO Daren Coppock released the following statement in support of the agreement:

“ARA applauds the Trump administration, the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), and those working behind the scenes to help repair trade relations between the two countries.

“This agreement will boost U.S. goods and services exports to China by a reported $200 billion over the next two years. That level of economic growth cannot be understated. We are grateful for the efforts of Ambassador Lighthizer and this administration in securing this agreement.

“Our agricultural markets have struggled mightily with imposed tariffs over the past two years. This agreement is hopefully the beginning of the end in securing a long-term agreement with China promoting free, fair and reciprocal trade that eliminates burdensome tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers. Our agricultural economy depends on it.

“The changes made to China’s trade policies surrounding agriculture, intellectual property, and dispute resolutions, among other aspects, will be a huge boost to the American trade economy.”