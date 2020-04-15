Photographer Captures Memories From a Distance, Donates to BackPack Program

A Lincoln photographer is giving back to the community by capturing memories of quarantined families.

Jenny Gegg, owner of Jenny Gegg Photography, is taking porch portraits of quarantined families in Lincoln and donating the money from the sessions to the Lincoln Public Schools BackPack Program.

Gegg posted the idea in her community’s Facebook group and said she received overwhelming support. As of April 8, 2020, Gegg donated $2,100 from 54 sessions to the BackPack program.

“I knew I wanted to help in some way, shape or form,” said Gegg. “Immediately when school was canceled, I worried about all the kids that don’t have meals on a regular basis.”

Listen to Jenny Gegg’s story here.

According to LPS, the program supplies students with a weekly backpack filled with food for those who may not have meals to eat over the weekend.

Since launching the porch portraits, Gegg said her clients have stayed creative with the sessions.

“I give no direction on how to dress or anything like that,” said Gegg. “I’ve had everything from everyone in their Sunday best to pandemic gear.”

Although people are encouraged to socially distance themselves from friends and family, Gegg said porch portraits have helped families say in touch and capture memories.

“Pictures are definitely one of the best ways to have that connection with other people.”

Connect with Jenny Gegg on Facebook, Instagram or www.jennygegg.com.