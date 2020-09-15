Pilgrim Media Reps to Appear Before Kimball, Scotts Bluff County Boards

Producers of a racing reality TV show appear to be seeking additional locations in which to produce the next episode of the franchise.

Pilgrim Media representatives are slated to appear before the Kimball County Commissioners tonight for a discussion and any needed action on a proposal that would give the company the ability to host production in that county starting on or about September 24th.

Meanwhile, Scottsbluff County Commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday on whether the county will oversee a portion of Highway 26 between Scottsbluff and Mitchell that is allowed under state law for special events on state highways under certain conditions.

The Scotts Bluff County Board last week approved the resolution authorizing additional production by Pilgrim to take place on Highway 71 south of Gering through October 24th.

That was the original location for productions of one of the various versions of Street Outlaws over the prior 30 days or so.