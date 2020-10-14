Pilgrim Media Wraps Up Production of Street Racing Reality Series

It’s a wrap for Pilgrim Media Group, as one staff member has confirmed they completed their production for the Street Outlaws franchise this week, ending early Tuesday morning.

The production company spent about two months in Scotts Bluff County, filming several episodes of the series with plenty of money and time spent at area businesses.

Gering Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Karla Niedan-Streeks tells KNEB News she’s optimistic the time Pilgrim spent in the area will pay future dividends. “We know if we do a good job as a community and area of taking care of them and helping provide not only a location but services they’re looking for, it’s going to have a tremendous economic impact in our area,” says Niedan-Streeks, “but most importantly I think, is that it puts us on the map for future production.”

One of the producers of the company told KNEB News they had a positive experience during their work in the area, and it could be possible they would like to return in the future.