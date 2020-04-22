class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456639 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Pilot Sues Denver Hotel Over Dismissed Exposure Charge

BY Associated Press | April 22, 2020
A United Airlines pilot whose charge of indecent exposure was dismissed is suing the Denver airport hotel where his arrest occurred.

KMGH-TV reported Andrew Collins filed the lawsuit against The Westin Denver International Airport in U.S. District Court.

Collins was arrested in 2018 after being accused of standing naked in front of his 10th-floor hotel window overlooking the Denver International Airport terminal. The pilot says he did not know he was visible to the main terminal.

A judge dismissed criminal charges against Collins in March 2019, but by that time the wrongful arrest had caused a six-month work suspension.

