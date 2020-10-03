“Plastic 4 Pink” Campaign Supports Breast Cancer Patients

Throughout the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Visiting Nurse Association is collecting gift cards for those undergoing breast cancer treatment. The “Plastic 4 Pink” campaign supports clients in the Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Program (BCPAP). This VNA program helps individuals undergoing treatment for breast cancer by providing emotional support and financial assistance for day to day expenses, such as utilities, gas cards, grocery cards, one-time medical needs or other essentials.

“A breast cancer diagnosis can be scary and cause a great deal of uncertainty and financial stress,” said James Summerfelt, VNA President & CEO. “Plastic 4 Pink supports patients so they can focus on treatment and recovery.”

In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S.

VNA’s BCPAP is customized to each individual to maximize impact, with assistance provided for immediate short-term needs like rent, utilities, groceries, or gas to access treatment. The program’s Patient Advocate also helps connect patients to a statewide network of services and resources to help optimize treatment success. The Patient Advocate works one-on-one with clients to determine what resources will provide the greatest assistance in their recovery process.

Since 2010, VNA’s BCPAP has provided financial assistance and supportive services to more than 1,275 individuals undergoing treatment in 84 Nebraska and Iowa counties. The program has served breast cancer patients ranging from 23 to 92 years of age and, with the support of Susan G. Komen Great Plains and donors, has distributed over $762,000 in funds to help alleviate stress and allow clients to focus on what matters most: healing and recovery.

Gift cards may be mailed to VNA at 12565 West Center Road, Suite 100 Omaha, Attention Nikole Roach, Omaha, NE 68144.

To learn more about “Plastic 4 Pink” and VNA’s BCPAP, visit https://www.vnatoday.org/plastic4pink/.