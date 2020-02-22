Platte Valley Companies Fitness & Training Center Dedicated at Gering High School

Platte Valley Companies staff and their families were on hand at the Scottsbluff at Gering boys basketball game to celebrate the formal naming dedication of the Platte Valley Companies Fitness & Training Center.

The Gering Schools Foundation held the ceremony to recognize the facility naming Friday evening before the start of the boys varsity game.

“Platte Valley Companies is and has been a wonderful partner to education in our community,” says Gering Schools Foundation Director Jennifer Sibal. “They are truly invested in the growth of our region and the Gering Schools Foundation is a fortunate recipient of their generosity. Because of Platte Valley Companies, we are creating more opportunities for our students and staff.”

PVC President and CEO Hod Kosman addressed the crowd as well, saying, “Our citizens have generously supported new education facilities in our community, Platte Valley Companies is proud to support the generations of students that will be served through that commitment.”