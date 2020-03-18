Platte Valley Companies to Restrict Lobby Access at all Locations 

Effective immediately, all Platte Valley Companies locations in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming will restrict lobby traffic.
All of of their Platte Valley Bank and Mountain Valley Bank locations will assist customers through the drive-thru.
J.G. Elliott Insurance Centers in Nebraska and Wyoming will be drive-thru where available, along with restricted lobby access.
All customers will still have access to digital channels and will be able to continue any necessary transactions. All locations continue to be fully staffed and are readily available to assist customers as outlined above and via phone, and email communications.
“We are committed to continuing to provide an exceptional customer experience, just in a little bit different way.” said co-Chief Operating Officer of Platte Valley Companies Joe Guth. “We are following the recommendations of our leaders to practice social distancing at all locations, for the safety of our customers, associates and families.”