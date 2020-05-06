Platte Valley Dental Group Expanding Following Retirement of Dr. W. Scott Van Noy

One dental clinic in Scottsbluff is expanding following the retirement of Dr. W. Scott Van Noy.

Platte Valley Dental Group partners Dr. Ryan Foote and Dr. Nathan Luehrs say that Dr. Van Noy is transitioning his practice to them after having spent 40 years in the industry.

“We’re excited,” said Luehrs. “We want to congratulate Dr. Van Noy on his retirement. He’s served our community and done a great job for 40 years providing dental care. We’re honored to step in and take great care of his patients and continue providing them the wonderful care they’ve had at his office.”

Platte Valley Dental Group opened their office on Valley View Drive in 2008, remodeled and expanded several years ago into the north side of the plaza, and about six months ago Dr. Hans Adams joined the practice.

Dr. Foote says that by having Dr. Van Noy’s patients transitioning to Platte Valley Dental Group has allowed them to continue the growth they had hoped for when they first opened their doors 12 years ago.

“We always hoped we’d grow and be able to serve our community,” says Dr. Foote. “Obviously we’ve been very blessed, and it’s been wonderful to grow the way that we have. And with our new expansion that we’ve finished we have that ability to grow and now see Dr. Van Noy’s patients also.”

Platte Valley Dental Group says they aim to continue providing top-notch service to their existing clients, as well as the new patients that will come over following Dr. Van Noy’s retirement.

“We feel like we have a wonderful staff and team here to help take care of our patients and their dental needs,” adds Dr. Foote. “We also have a really up to date, top of the line facility with the latest training and equipment.”

“You know, we’re really looking forward to meeting Dr. Van Noy’s patients and getting to know them, letting them meet our staff, and building that relationship with them,” says Dr. Luehrs. “We’re going to offer a free Sonicare Toothbrush to all of Dr. Van Noy’s patients as they come in for their initial exam and cleaning, so we’re excited to have a welcome gift for them, and we’re looking forward to moving on to the next stage.”

Luehrs says they’ll be adding a few more positions in the coming months to address their growing clientele.