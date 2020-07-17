Plea Deal Taken in Gering Shots Fired, Workplace Threats Case

There will be no trial for the man who was facing three felony charges for allegedly firing a handgun near a Gering residence and threatening to harm co-workers earlier in December.

41-year-old Matthew Arnold had been facing charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and disturbing the peace. The charges stem from an incident the morning of December 13, 2019 that involved shots fired into the air from a pickup truck after a verbal altercation. That led to a day-long manhunt for the defendant and lockouts at area schools and a number of businesses.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, the weapons charges were lowered to ‘attempted’, and the disturbing the peace charge was dismissed.

Arnold will be back in court on August 28th for sentencing on the following charges:

Terroristic Threats: Class 3A Felony

Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony- Attempted: Class 2 Felony

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm- Attempted: Class 2 Felony

The Class 2 Felonies carry a prison sentence ranging from 1-20 years, while the Class 3A Felony carries a maximum of 3 years in prison.