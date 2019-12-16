Police Investigating Shooting at a Torrington Residence

Authorities in Torrington are investigating an early morning shooting last week that left one person injured.

In a news release, Police Chief Timothy Hurd says officers were called to Torrington Community Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. last Friday regarding a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Hurd says investigators determined the man had been shot inside a Torrington residence, and the information and substantial evidence gathered through several search warrants leads them to believe the victim and suspect were known to each other, and the shooting was not random.

Hurd says the names of those involved are not being released at this time as the investigation is on-going.

The male victim received medical treatment and is expected to recover from his injuries.